James Harden is dominating the score sheets this season and it has allowed the Houston Rockets to secure a spot in the upper echelon of the Western Conference. Harden is seen as a prominent figure in the NBA so when the league is looking to make changes, the media wants to know what someone like Harden is thinking and feeling. The latest reports circulating around the league suggest they want to shorten the season and create a mid-season tournament which could have implications on the playoffs. They would also create play-in games for the postseason which would help benefit bubble teams.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle asked Harden about this and he had a pretty succinct thought about it all. Essentially, Harden isn't a big fan and even likens it to his college days.

These changes are quite polarizing and not everyone is a fan of it all. The NBA seems to be looking to take the European soccer approach to their league which could be a unique little change. Despite this, it's a far cry from what all of us are used to so it may take the NBA quite a bit of time before they permanently make these changes.

Stay tuned for any updates regarding the NBA's plans as we will be sure to bring them to you.