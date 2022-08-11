James Harden struggled last year while with the Philadelphia 76ers. While he had some flashes of brilliance as a facilitator, Harden's offensive abilities took a hit. In the eyes of some fans, this was simply because of the hamstring injury that has proven to be a nuisance for him over these last few years.

Either way, Harden is looking to have a huge season with the Sixers as he even took a pay cut so that the team could bring on more players. With Joel Embiid by his side, the Sixers look like a team that can do some damage, and if you take a look at Harden's latest workout, it is clear that he is going to be back to his old ways this season.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In the clip down below, you can see just how great Harden's step-back still is. While his competition wasn't entirely NBA level, there is no doubt that he still has the talent to be a top 10 player in the league this season.

If you are a Sixers fan, this footage has to be nice to see. The Sixers are looking fantastic on paper heading into next year, and if they can get over the hump, they will be contenders to come out of the East.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.