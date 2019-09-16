Houston Rockets teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook made the trip to Las Vegas this past weekend to take in Drake's concert at XS Nightclub at the Encore.

As seen in the footage embedded below, the former NBA MVPs were seen dancing together while Drizzy performed Sicko Mode just feet away.

As for how the pairing will mesh on the court in the upcoming season, The Beard doesn't seem concerned about their ability to co-exist.

“It’s like, yo, we’ll figure it out,” Harden said in a recent interview with GQ. “Everything isn’t necessarily going to be smooth at first, there are going to be ups and downs, and that’s part of an 82-game season. Hopefully, by the end of the season, we’ve caught a rhythm and everybody is on the same page going into the playoffs. That’s all you can ask for.

He continued: “There’s a different kind of relationship and communication that we have, a different type of excitement that we have for each other. We don’t really care or pay attention to what other people say or think.”

Last season, Harden finished second to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race, as he led the league in scoring with 36.1 points per game to go along with 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds. Meanwhile, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third consecutive season, averaging 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per night.

The superstar duo, who last played together as teammates in OKC during the 2011-12 season, will kickoff the new season at home against Giannis and the Bucks on October 24.