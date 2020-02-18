Houston Rockets All Stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are the cover stars for GQ Magazine's March issue. As seen in the photos embedded below, the former MVPs channelled Outkast during the shoot.

As part of the March issue, Russ and James held an in-depth Q&A with GQ's Mark Anthony Green, during which they discussed everything from their personalities and fashion sense to their on-court tendencies and critics who don't think their individual styles of play can translate into team success.

In regards to the latter, Harden tells GQ:

"So you look at Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan…they ISO'd, right? Tim Duncan and Shaq were big men, so they ISO'd in the post. It's the same thing as ISO'ing on the wing. The object is to draw a double team, create an opportunity for your teammates, and get them an open shot. Well, my ISO's at the top of the floor. And now we get double teams, triple teams. And all different types of defenses to be able to try to guard us. Well, it's the same thing. We're at the top of the floor for the ISO, and I get a double team and I swing it, we get an open shot. When Tim Duncan posted up, they double-teamed him, he kicked it out, swing, open three to his teammate. “Oh, that's good offense.” Well, it's the same thing."

The Rockets entered the All Star break with a 34-20 record, good enough for fifth in the Western Conference. The team will return to the court on Thursday night as they take on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Check out some other looks from Harden and Westbrook's GQ shoot in the IG posts embedded below and click here for the full Q&A.