Houston Rockets All Stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook recently sat down for a joint interview with GQ's Mark Anthony Green as part of the Outkast-inspired photo shoot for the March issue. During the discussion, the former MVPs addressed a range of topics including their fashion, style of play, and relationship with the late, great Nipsey Hussle, who was reportedly planning to start his own sports agency.

Like Nipsey, Harden and Westbrook grew up in the L.A. area and they both had a close relationship with Nip, as well as a deep appreciation for his movement in the area. When asked about the moment they learned of Nipsey's murder, Harden revealed how Nip had spoke about starting a Marathon Sports Agency. 

Harden: A couple days before he passed, I had rented a house in L.A., and he pulled up by himself—no security, no nothing. Beats [by Dre] set a whole dinner up. They came and cooked at the house, and we were talking. He had a deal with a casino.

Westbrook: Yep, in Vegas.

Harden: He wanted to do a Marathon sports agency. [The Marathon was Hussle's multifaceted company, which sought to uplift the local L.A. community.] So me, him, and [James's manager] Zo and all the homies, we were just talking about it. We just had an in-depth conversation, smoking a cigar in the back, just chopping it up about how big we can make this. And then one day I'm sitting back in Vegas, and I get the phone call, and I'm like, “It's impossible.”

Harden adds, "I still want to figure out how to make [the agency] happen. Like, that's one of my goals."

