Heading into Game 3 of their second round series against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers were desperate for a win. They had lost the first two games and it was becoming clear that this team is just not very good without Joel Embiid. James Harden has fallen off of a cliff in terms of his skill, and the Sixers basically needed Embiid back or else this would be a sweep.

Last night, the Sixers got their wish as Embiid returned to the floor. While he didn't score a ton of points, he still had a massive impact on the game as he helped his Sixers teammates win and bring the series to 2-1.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After the match, Harden spoke to reporters and explained just how important Embiid was to the team last night. Essentially, the Sixers just need his presence as it gives the team a nice little security blanket of sorts.

“We needed him, he showed up, he delivered. It’s not about him scoring 30 or 40 points – It’s about his presence. His presence alone gives us energy," Harden explained.

The Sixers still have a lot of work to do to get back into this series, however, with Embiid on the roster, there is no doubt that they are much better off.

