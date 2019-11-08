We are currently in the month of November and the biggest NBA story right now is load management. If that's not a sign that God does, in fact, exist, then I don't know what is. Kawhi Leonard is a master when it comes to the art of managing one's load and now, pundits are worried that this trend will seep in with the rest of the players and teams in the league.

It's clear that not everyone is a fan of load management especially because some see it as a lack of competitive spirit. Today, James Harden of the Houston Rockets was asked to give his opinion on load management and whether or not he'll be a willing participant. As it turns out, you can expect to see Harden on the court every night as long as a potential injury isn't too severe.

“Even if I'm a little banged up, I try to push through to a certain extent," Harden said. "Have you ever seen me not play because of load management?”

It will be interesting to see how some of the other players in the league respond to this trend and whether or not it will truly become as wide spread as some believe.