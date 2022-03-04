James Harden is currently on the Philadelphia 76ers following a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It was pretty clear that Harden was not enjoying his time in Brooklyn, especially since he has been playing infinitely better with the Sixers. Harden is looking to win his first-career title, and with Joel Embiid by his side, there is a realistic chance he can go and get it done.

With that being said, there has been a lot of speculation as to why Harden wanted to leave the Nets. According to Ian Begley of SNY, Kyrie Irving's vaccination status was at the top of his mind. In fact, Harden was specifically worried about having to play the Toronto Raptors, since that would guarantee Kyrie's absence.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Per Begley:

“According to a source, the prospect of playing the Raptors in the postseason was one of the reasons James Harden was concerned about Irving’s vaccine status earlier in the season. Harden, as you know, forced a trade from Brooklyn to the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the deadline.”

Based on the specificity of this worry, it seems like Harden was looking for any reason to get out of New York. His time with the team was rocky from the beginning, and with no light at the end of the tunnel, Harden made a business decision that has ultimately paid off.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the basketball world.

Elsa/Getty Images

