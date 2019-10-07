In news pretty well no NBA fan saw coming, the Houston Rockets have found themselves at odds with China after some interesting comments made by general manager Daryl Morey. Morey took to Twitter over the weekend where he showed his support to protestors in Hong Kong who are trying to bring democracy to the region. The Chinese Basketball Association didn't take too kindly to these remarks and officially cut ties with the Rockets, meaning they won't be playing exhibition games against their teams anymore.

The news has shaken the NBA today and as you can imagine, some people within the organization are being asked to answer for what happened. One of those people is superstar James Harden who offered an apology to the country.

"We apologize. You know, we love China. We love playing there," Harden told ESPN. "For both of us individually, we go there once or twice a year. They show us the most important love. We appreciate them as a fan base. We love everything there about them, and we appreciate the support that they give us individually and as [an] organization."

Morey has since apologized for his now-deleted tweets and claims that he meant no harm by his remarks. For now, it seems as though Morey's tenure as GM could be on rocky ground now that he's destroyed a relationship with such a huge international market.