When James Harden was picked up by the Brooklyn Nets, everyone immediately thought the Brooklyn Nets would win an NBA title. In his first year with the team, the Nets suffered an early exit in the playoffs following an injury to Kyrie Irving. Now, Kyrie is refusing to get vaccinated, which means he can only play in away games. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is injured which means Harden has to do all of the dirty work, at least during home games.

This past week, a report came out claiming that Harden simply doesn't like living in Brooklyn and that he is also feeling resentful about Kyrie's ability to skip home games. This also fed into speculation that Harden will test free agency, and maybe even play for a team like the Philadelphia 76ers.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Last night, after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Harden was asked about these rumors, and as you can see down below, he gave a very interesting answer. Simply put, Harden is unaware of where this information came from. He had no idea about the report's existence, and as it stands, he is perfectly comfortable living in New York City.

Of course, if Harden was upset, he certainly wouldn't say anything to the media in the middle of the season. Regardless, Nets fans will probably feel a bit better now that they've heard him speak on this.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you more news from the basketball world.