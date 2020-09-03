Following a nail-biting Game 7 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets star James Harden quoted Nipsey Hussle to explain his team's fortitude.

"Like [Nipsey] Hussle said, never let a hard time humble us," Harden remarked after the Rockets 104-102 victory, Wednesday night.

"Offensively, I played like shit. Excuse my language," Harden told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth in an on-court interview immediately after the game. "I couldn't hit a shot. I turned the ball over. Just doing everything that's not supposed to happen, but I just kept sticking with it. My teammates gave me confidence throughout the course of the game, and defensively I had to make a play."

Harden struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting just 4-of-15 from the field, but came in clutch with a defensive block on Lou Dort's game-winning shot attempt.

"James has been playing defense," said Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook. "I think if media and people actually look at the numbers -- since you guys like to look at numbers -- look at them and then you'll get your answers. James defends."

Hussle raps "Never let a hard time humble us" on his track "Double Up" from his album Victory Lap.

The Rockets will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, Friday night.

