It isn't a secret that James Harden and Lil Baby have a strong friendship. The baller and rapper have been close for a while and this year, they appear to have taken their friendship to a new level.

They were spotted a few weeks ago at Paris Fashion Week, sitting next to Kanye West at the Balenciaga show. A few months earlier, James Harden had gifted Baby with a Richard Mille watch and $100,000 in cash. For Harden's birthday in August, Baby dedicated an entire post to his best friend, looking back on some of their best times together.

On Thursday, the latest layer of their bromance hit the internet as Harden shared a photo of Baby rocking his old college jersey from Arizona State. This is one of the many times that the basketball star has posted the rapper, and at this point, fans are convinced that their friendship is more serious than it looks.

"Lil baby and jamesharden are my favorite couple," wrote one person, quote-tweeting Harden's post. "Jamesharden taking pics of lil baby like it’s his first day of school," added another fan. Others commented on Baby's blank stare in the picture, wondering if Harden told him he was taking a photo or not.



Check out some reactions from the picture below