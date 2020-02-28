Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden were in competition for the MVP trophy last season. in the end, Giannis came away with the award, much to the dismay of Harden. Ever since the NBA Awards were handed out, the Greek Freak and Harden have had a bit of a rivalry brewing. Giannis has taken multiple shots at Harden and now, the latter is finally clapping back. During a recent interview with ESPN, Harden had a lot to say about Giannis and his talents.

"I average more assists him than [Walker], I think. I don't see what the joke is," Harden said. "I wish I could be 7-feet, run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all. I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I'll take that any day."

Following the release of the interview, Harden took to social media to share a cryptic message that many believe is yet another shot at Giannis.

"My house your house," Harden wrote. Clearly, he's trying to say that if you talk trash, you're going to get it thrown right back in your face. Fans are enjoying this recent spat as it's bringing an old school mentality back to the league. For now, the only way this beef could be settled is if the Rockets and Bucks make it to the NBA finals.

