Now that James Harden is on the Brooklyn Nets, many fans feel like the team is a lock to go out and win the championship, or at least make it to the NBA Finals. Others are skeptical that this team will be able to find any chemistry, especially since Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving are such ball-dominant players. Regardless, this team is about to be a whole lot of fun and fans can't wait to see the three of them on the court together.

While Irving can't play tonight due to COVID protocols, it appears as though Harden has been cleared early, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Earlier this week, head coach Steve Nash said Harden would be starting as soon as the NBA allowed him to, which means he will make his Nets debut tonight.

This is great news for Nets supporters who will get to see Harden and Durant on the same team together for the first time since they were teammates in Oklahoma City almost a decade ago. These two are ready to be back together and it will surely create a unique dynamic.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images