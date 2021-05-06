James Harden was destined for a huge season with the Brooklyn Nets following his trade from the Houston Rockets. In the early stages of the season, Harden even seemed to be MVP worthy as he was putting up incredible stats all while showing some chemistry alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Unfortunately, just a couple of months ago, Harden went down with a hamstring injury and he hasn't been able to come back to the lineup since then.

Now, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Harden is giving an update on his injury and it seems to be quite positive news. For now, Harden says he is feeling good and is trying to develop a wide range of movements especially when it comes to both speed and changing direction. It also seems like he will be ready just in time for the playoffs.

The Nets are already guaranteed a spot in the postseason and they will likely finish at least second in the Eastern Conference. With this in mind, there is no point rushing Harden back if they truly don't need him back. The postseason is what truly matters and having Harden back at 100 percent should be the ultimate priority.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images