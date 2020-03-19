Adidas and James Harden put together a unique collection of Harden Vol.4 colorways this year dubbed the "Su Casa Mi Casa” Pack, inspired by select teams around the league. This includes the white, blue and orange "Madison Square Harden" joint he wore when the Rockets visited the Knicks, the blue and gold "Warriors" pair that he pulled out in San Francisco, and the Thunder-inspired Vol. 4 for his return to OKC.

The "Su Casa Mi Casa" pack will also consist of a purple and gold colorway, which is of course in reference to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Image Via US11

The Beard likely would have laced up this "Lakers" Harden Vol. 4 when the Rockets visited Staples Center on March 12th, but that game never took place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. That said, it is believed that Adidas will still release this special edition colorway at some point in the future - although a specific release date has not yet been announced.

Check out the detailed images below.

