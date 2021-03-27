James Harden had a lot to prove this year following his exodus from the Houston Rockets. He has yet to win a title and hasn't been back to the NBA Finals since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder all the way back in 2012. In the end, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, who are easily one of the best teams in the league thanks to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Over the past few games, both of these players have been out of the lineup, which has allowed Harden to truly shine.

Last night, Harden did just that in a win against the Detroit Pistons. It was a close game but Harden was able to notch 44 points which were more than enough to secure the victory. Following the match, Harden spoke about his performance and how he deserves to be the MVP.

"Do I feel like I belong in it? I feel like I am the MVP," James said. "I mean, it's just that simple. I don't want to be speaking individually on myself. I am just going to leave it at that."

With guys like LeBron James and Kevin Durant injured, Harden is making a great case for himself and if he keeps performing like this, the NBA might just have to give him the trophy. A second MVP would certainly cement him as an all-time great.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

[Via]