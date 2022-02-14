Just last week, James Harden was able to successfully force his way out of Brooklyn. No one thought it was actually going to be possible this season, however, with the Philadelphia 76ers looking to give up Ben Simmons, it became clear that there was very much a clear option ahead. This deal was made on trade deadline day, and now, both teams are waiting for their respective superstars to join the lineup.

Today, Harden made his debut at Sixers practice, and he looked pretty good in his Philly gear. In fact, Harden was extremely excited to be there as he was all smiling while standing next to Joel Embiid. Even Embiid seemed to be enjoying every second of practice, as he should be given the fact that he now has a teammate who actually wants to be there.

Unfortunately, Harden will have to wait before getting back into the lineup from his injury. As reported by the team itself, Harden will not participate in the All-Star Game, and it is likely that he will be back during the week following the game. Of course, the All-Star Game is this weekend, which means the Sixers will have to play a few more games without him.

While this isn't an ideal situation, it is still infinitely better than having to deal with Simmons, who wasn't going to play at all. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.