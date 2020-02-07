If you were tuned in to last night's Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center, you may have noticed that James Harden wasn't wearing his Adidas Harden Vol. 4 signature sneaker. In fact, he wasn't wearing Adidas at all.

As a nod to the late, great Kobe Bryant, Harden elected to rock the classic Reebok Question Mid "Kobe Bryant" PE. Worth noting, Adidas owns Reebok so there were no issues with The Beard swapping brands for the special occasion.

The special edition Questions were originally made for Kobe Bryant during the 2002-03 season when he was in the midst of a move from Adidas to Nike, but they later released as part of a Packer Shoes collab in 2013. Featuring a crisp, white tumbled leather upper, the Reebok Question PE boasts purple and gold detailing throughout, highlighted by Bryant's No. 8 in place of Allen Iverson's No. 3 at the base of the heel.

The pair that Harden wore last night is currently available at spots like GOAT and StockX, though they'll cost you nearly $500. Take a closer look at some detailed images below.

GOAT

GOAT

GOAT

GOAT