Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA although there is one area where he truly needs to improve on. Of course, we are talking about free-throw shooting, as he is constantly bricking shots that are supposed to be an easy point. Throughout the course of the playoffs, Giannis has received delay of game violations for taking way too long to shoot his free throws. His routine prior to taking each shot is ridiculously long and players are starting to get fed up.

The best example of this was last night as the Bucks and the Nets faced off in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. At one point in the first quarter, Giannis was taking practice shots without the ball, and it continued to delay the process. Eventually, Nets star James Harden shouted at Giannis and threw his hands up in the air in exasperation. Needless to say, Harden and his teammates were fed up with the antics.

Luckily for Giannis, things turned out just fine for him and his team as they were able to tie the series at 3-3. Now, they will play a deciding Game 7 in Brooklyn and it remains to be seen whether or not Giannis and the Bucks have what it takes to knock off the favorites to win it all. With Kyrie out of the lineup, the Bucks definitely have a chance.

As for Giannis and his free throw routine, it doesn't appear as though he has any intention of changing up his style. This might be good for him, but it's certainly not good for our sanity.

