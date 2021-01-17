James Harden played his very first game with the Brooklyn Nets last night and it was quite the display of dominance. Harden was able to pick up a triple-double all while notching north of 30 points. This all took place while Kevin Durant dropped 42 in a win against the Orlando Magic. Needless to say, Harden and Durant look like one hell of a duo which is spectacular when you consider how Kyrie Irving wasn't even in the lineup.

Following the game, Harden went on his IG story and gave a fair warning to the rest of the NBA in anticipation of Irvin's return. "Great team win. We didn't even have 11 tonight. Scary Hours Wow," Harden wrote.

Last night's display was certainly impressive although it's important to note that they only managed to defeat the Magic by 7 points. After the Harden trade, the Nets are lacking when it comes to depth, which could be a huge factor when it comes time for the playoffs. Regardless, this Nets team is incredibly fun to watch and we're sure Kyrie will make it that much more entertaining.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images