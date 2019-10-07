James Harden has had a ton of hype surrounding him the past few years thanks to his incredible play with the Houston Rockets. The team is consistently one of the best in the Western Conference and even though they haven't made it to the Finals under his leadership, fans remain optimistic.

Harden's play has mostly been categorized by the fact that he is a prolific scorer who can put up over 30 points per game seemingly at will. Harden went on some pretty incredible streaks throughout last season and with Russell Westbrook on his side, he is in a position to do even more damage this campaign. In a new advertisement from Adidas, the brand with three stripes takes advantage of Harden's talents and the narrator even calls him the "greatest scorer ever."

This is as bold a take as you will ever see considering some of the phenomenal legends that have played the game of basketball. Calling Harden the greatest scorer ever would ignore players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and to some extent LeBron James.

NBA fans immediately noticed this ad and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the messaging. Clearly, not many people agree with Adidas' thesis.