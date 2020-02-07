James Harden is currently one of the frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award alongside the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lebron James. The 6'5 shooting guard currently leads the NBA scoring averaging a total of 35.8 points per game and is headed to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game for the ninth time in his career as a starter for the Western Conference. While his Houston Rockets have struggled periodically throughout the 2019-20 NBA season, they currently sit at the fourth seed of the Western Conference with a record of 32-18. With Harden on a historical run unseen in the league's history, he's also doing his part off the court making the dreams of one of his biggest fans come to fruition.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier this week (Feb. 3), James Harden personally took out time in his busy schedule to spend some quality time with Devyn Mosley, an 18-year-old from Pennsylvania who is currently battling Hodkin’s Lymphoma. Harden and the Rockets organization invited Mosley and his family to attend a private practice session with Harden and his teammates as well as a Houston Rockets home game at the Toyota Center against the Charlotte Hornets.

Devyn's dream to meet Harden conducted in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation went above and beyond his goal, as he was able to witness his all-time favorite NBA player live and in action earlier this week. James Harden led the Rockets to a 125-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets with a total of 40 points on 11-26 from the field while racking up 12 assists and nine rebounds.

This isn't the first time James Harden has gone out of his way to support the masses with philanthropic deeds. Last year, the 2x NBA Scoring Title winner spent $240K renovating homes in the city of Houston alongside Mayor Sylvester Turner as part of his JH-Town Weekend charity series.

Hopefully, James Harden's act of making Devyn Mosley's dream come true will inspire the teen to take his Lymphoma head-on and remain faithful. James Harden and the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 7:30 P.M. PST.

Check out the clip of Harden meeting the Mosley family during the team's shootaround in the video provided below.