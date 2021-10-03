James Harden is one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen, and while fans might not like his style, you cannot deny the talent he possesses out on the court. This year, he is looking to win the first NBA title of his career, and based on the Brooklyn Nets roster, it looks like he has a solid chance of getting there, as long as Kyrie Irving is available.

There are various teams that stand in the way of the Nets, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who have a stacked roster of their own. With Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James all on one team, it seems likely that the Lakers and Nets are on track for an NBA Finals showdown.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Recently, Harden was at Nets practice when reporters asked him what he thought of the Lakers. As you can imagine, Harden was complimentary of them, but he made sure to add a caveat to his response.

“They got to figure out the fit. On paper, they look great," Harden noted. "They got vets, guys with experience. We got the same thing.”

The Lakers have made it clear that it's championship or bust, and in many ways, the Nets are in the same boat. They should have won it all last year, and now, KD, Harden, and Kyrie will be looking for some revenge.