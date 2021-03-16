Bobby Shmurda has been making up for lost time ever since his release from prison last month. The rapper was welcomed with a private jet, courtesy of Quavo, and a group of friends and family who joined him in celebrating his release at a private affair. It's been an ongoing celebration for the GS9 rapper who, last night, finally found his Knicks hat that vanished into the sky in the "Hot N***a" music video seven years ago.

The festivities continued for Bobby Shmurda, even after finding the hat, with a world-class view of the Knicks vs. Nets game at the Barclay's Center. Seated in a VIP suite, the rapper witnessed the Nets win the game before being honored with a piece of memorabilia. James Harden gifted the 26-year-old rapper his jersey from the game along with a personal message and his own signature. The rapper hit the media circuit where he flexed the jersey along with his iced-out Shmurda pendant.

"Spread love it's the 'Brooklyn' Way," he wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post, revealing a photo of his newly gifted Shmurda jersey. "Special thanks to @brooklynnets & @alwayscivil for the hospitality (I got my own jersey yall don't act funny when I come warm up)," he added with a laughing emoji.

