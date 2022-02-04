Throughout this first half of the NBA season, a common theme has been Ben Simmons' desire to get out of Philadelphia. The Sixers are desperate to move on from him, and as it stands, they cannot seem to find a proper solution that would get him off of the team. In fact, the Sixers had come to grips with the fact that a trade would likely take place in the summer, meaning Simmons would be dead weight for the rest of the season.

As it turns out, things have changed thanks to the rumors surrounding James Harden's displeasure in Brooklyn. Many have theorized a Harden for Simmons trade that would pretty well change the entire landscape of the Eastern Conference.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Now, the rumors are getting some real legs as Shams Charania reported today that the Nets are very much interested in trying to get a deal done before the trade deadline next Thursday. This would truly be an insane turn of events, as it would effectively mean that KD and Kyrie Irving will be given a player like Simmons, who is a bit of a wildcard right now. Meanwhile, the Sixers would get Harden whose play has worsened over the past couple of seasons.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.