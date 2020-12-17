He's been heavily criticized for losing days at training camp after partying with Lil Baby and later making the rounds in Las Vegas, but James Harden insists he was still on track. The Houston Rockets star may be calling a new team home soon as there have been reports that Harden has grown discontent with the Texas team. According to reports, Harden has taken issue with the owner of the team's support of Donald Trump, and for months there has been chatter about trades, yet there hasn't been much movement.

Recently, Harden was photographed living the good life at Lil Baby's iced out birthday extravaganzaa—an event that later caused Harden to miss days at training camp as he was quarantined before returning to the court. On Wednesday (December 16), Harden held his first press conference since December 8 and was immediately asked about his fate with Houston.

"Right now, I'm just focused on being here," said Harden. "Today was good, yesterday felt really good being out there for the first time since the bubble. I haven't really had an opportunity to do a lot of 5-on-5 work... For my first time being out there, I felt pretty good."

When asked about why he chose to visit Atlanta and Las Vegas with training camp on the horizon, Harden gave an unexpected answer. "I was just training," he said. What were you training for? "The start of the NBA season." Why didn't you do that in Houston with your team? "Just my personal trainers."

Check out the video below.

[via]