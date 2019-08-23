Megan Thee Stallion might be having herself a “hot girl summer,” but that doesn’t mean the fellas aint out here doing shit. Looking to represent for the guys, James Harden has decided to come through this week and share his own “Hot Boy” Summer playlist on Spotify.

The 50-track playlist features guest appearances from just about everyone in the industry, including Young Thug, Gunna, YG, Dom Kennedy, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Drake, Rick Ross, ScHoolboy Q, DaBaby, A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Rich The Kid, Baby Keem, IDK and many others. It consists of a slew of big hits and street records, including “Sicko Mode,” “Suge,” “Sanguine Paradise,” “100 Shooters,” and “Bad Bad Bad” to name a few.

The playlist comes in support of Harden’s 3rd annual JH-Town celebration happening this weekend in Houston. The event begins Friday night with a "James Harden and Friends Charity Concert" at Revention Music Center, and continues Saturday where Harden will host a private community event for select children and their families.On Sunday, Harden will host a celebrity softball game at 1 p.m. at the University of Houston's Schroeder Park. The game is free to attend, but only the first 3,000 fans will be allowed inside. Celebrities at softball game will include Travis Scott and Russell Westbrook, among others. So get there early if you're going.

Check out the Spotify playlist (below) and if you’re in Houston area this weekend be sure to swing by JH-Town.