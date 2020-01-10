Thursday night was supposed to be a momentous occasion for Russell Westbrook. After a long career in Oklahoma City, Westbrook was returning to the city, this time as a member of the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately for him and his teammates, the Rockets lost in a blowout. Westbrook played fairly well as he notched an impressive 34 points. In the end, it just wasn't enough to overcome his former team.

At one point during a timeout, Westbrook appeared distraught on the bench. The Rockets simply weren't playing well enough and Westbrook seemed to be upset with the efforts of his teammates. James Harden recognized Westbrook's anger and immediately went to console him on the bench with some words of wisdom. Eventually, Westbrook rejoined his teammates and went on with the game.

Both Westbrook and Harden have a history in OKC so the loss will certainly leave a bitter taste in their mouths. The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference although they lack the consistency necessary to go on a deep run. On paper, the Rockets should be beating the Thunder 9/10 times. After this loss, they will certainly be going back to the drawing board.

The Rockets are currently 4th in the Western Conference with a record of 25-12.