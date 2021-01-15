James Harden is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets which means he will be alongside two other offensive powerhouses in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Fans are excited to see how these three are going to coexist with one another although it's clear they'll have to find a way to do so if they want any chance at winning an NBA title. The Nets' window for a chip is right now and they only have but a few years to achieve glory.

Today, Harden had his introductory press conference with the Nets, where he was asked a plethora of questions by members of the media. One of those questions had to do with getting to play with KD and Kyrie and whether or not they will mesh together. As Harden noted, everyone knows the stakes are high and that the team has as good of a shot as anyone to get the job done.

Harden has passed his physical with the Nets although he won't be able to return to the court right away, as every player involved in Wednesday's trade must clear their physicals first. This means it could be a week before we see Harden in a Nets uniform but based on his comments today, it seems like it will be well worth the way.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images