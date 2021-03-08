This NBA season has been all about the Brooklyn Nets so far. The team made a trade early in the season for James Harden and it immediately made an impact as the Nets find themselves among the top of the Eastern Conference standings. At this point, it's safe to say that the Nets are the favorites to come out of the East, especially when you consider how their defense has made some major improvements over these past few months.

Now, the Nets have made yet another big move as they have acquired Blake Griffin who was recently bought out by the Detroit Pistons. This is yet another massive move by the team, and last night, James Harden gave his thoughts on it all.

"I’m sure he wants to win. If he passed up on money, to obviously stay in Detroit, he wants to win and he wants to have an opportunity to play meaningful minutes and I’m assuming one of the reasons why he came," Harden said.

With Griffin on the court, there is no denying that this Nets team is extremely stacked, and it's hard to imagine them not doing well in the playoffs. It seems like the Nets have gone with the Golden State Warriors model of team building, and we all know how that worked out.

Dave Reginek/Getty Images