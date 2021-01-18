James Harden is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets which means he is now teammates with massive juggernauts like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This Nets team is fully expected to do some damage, and based on Harden's first game with the team, it's clear that he is as motivated as ever to win his very first NBA title.

In the meantime, many have been quite critical of Harden's move. One of those people is legendary NBA player Shaquille O'Neal who roasted Harden for demanding a trade out of Houston. In fact, Shaq said that Harden never really gave his all with the Rockets and that he should be ashamed. This led to a response from Harden, who took to IG with some harsh words about those who put other players down.

"We do all this talking about uplifting the next African American athlete/male and some of these ex NBA players use National TV or there own social media to do the opposite," Harden said. "I see it. I just stay to myself. The real never lose. Salute to Dwyane Wade for being solid."

Harden's love for Wade came in reference to the fact that Wade took to Twitter with some kind words for Harden following the trade, noting that he looks extremely happy, which is all that matters.

If Harden and company win a championship, then Shaq's comments will ring hollow.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images