James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season and as many noted, he was a shell of his former self. Having come off of a quad injury, there was suspicion that Harden was simply not feeling like himself and that he needed an extra summer to get himself right. Of course, the prospect of a fully healthy Harden should be music to the ears of Sixers fans, but there are no guarantees that he will be at his previous MVP levels.

His status is especially interesting when you think about how he has one year left on his deal at $47.1 million. For weeks, it was reported that Harden would opt into this final year and sign with the Sixers for two more years. Today, Harden changed his mind.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Don't fret Sixers fans, Harden still wants to play for the franchise. He is simply opting out of his deal so that he can sign something that is more "team-friendly." This is a good thing for the Sixers as they can now go out and get more players to help make the roster that much better.

As Shams Charania reports, Harden wants to win with the Sixers and he is doing everything possible to make it happen. In fact, he is starting training camp sooner than usual because he wants to be sure he will be in shape.

Harden will be able to sign his new deal as of tomorrow, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NBA.