Beats by Dr. Dre has teamed up with Houston Rockets All Star shooting guard James Harden and A$AP Ferg to help introduce their latest collection of Studio3 Wireless headphones.

Offered in two Fall-Friendly colorways, Forest Green and Sand Dune, the Studio3 "Camo Collection" features proprietary noise-canceling technology and "Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling" (Pure ANC) which uses advanced algorithms to continuously monitor your listening environment so that it can best block out ambient noise

Both of the Studio3 headphones, priced at $349.95 each, are available today via Apple.com. Check out both styles, as seen on the ears of Harden and Ferg, in the videos embedded below.

Studio3 Wireless Key Features: