Beats launches new Studio3 Wireless headphones with help from Harden & A$AP Ferg.
Beats by Dr. Dre has teamed up with Houston Rockets All Star shooting guard James Harden and A$AP Ferg to help introduce their latest collection of Studio3 Wireless headphones.
Offered in two Fall-Friendly colorways, Forest Green and Sand Dune, the Studio3 "Camo Collection" features proprietary noise-canceling technology and "Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling" (Pure ANC) which uses advanced algorithms to continuously monitor your listening environment so that it can best block out ambient noise
Both of the Studio3 headphones, priced at $349.95 each, are available today via Apple.com. Check out both styles, as seen on the ears of Harden and Ferg, in the videos embedded below.
Studio3 Wireless Key Features:
- Premium ergonomic comfort and optimal noise isolation
- Class 1 Bluetooth® technology offers extended range and exceptional cross-body performance, meaning fewer dropouts
- 22 hours of wireless playback with Pure ANC on. By turning Pure ANC off directly from the earcup, you get up to 40 hours of nonstop playback in low power mode
- Fast Fuel gives you up to 3 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging via the included Micro-USB cable
- Multi-function on-ear controls and a built-in microphone allow you to make calls, skip songs, control your volume and activate Siri
- Powered by the Apple W1 chip
- One-step Bluetooth connection to iPhone via proximity pairing - additionally, iPhone users can switch between devices logged into the same iCloud account to easily move from an iPhone conversation to watching a movie on their MacBook