Over the last couple of years, the Houston Rockets have received a ton of criticism for their inability to win in the playoffs. They were just a game away from the NBA Finals in 2018 but weren't able to get the job done. As we head into the 2019-2020 season, the Rockets will be trying something new as they traded away Chris Paul in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook and James Harden used to play together in Oklahoma City and fans have been theorizing what a reunion would end up looking like out on the court. Both players have been criticized in the past for being ball hogs so it's going to be interesting to see how they can play together. Regardless, Rockets fans are excited and they got even more riled up today when Harden and Westbrook posed together in their rockets uniforms.

Harden is known for consistently scoring over 30 points a game while Westbrook is a triple-double machine. If they can find a way to co-exist, their offense will be off the charts and teams are going to struggle to contain them. With this in mind, you have to be excited if you're a Rockets fan.

How do you think the Rockets are going to do this season? Will they finally get over the hump or are they going to regress?