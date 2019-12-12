When Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets this summer, fans were interested to see how he would hold up playing with his former teammate, James Harden. Harden and Westbrook were great together on the Oklahoma City Thunder although this season has seen its fair share of growing pains. The team has one of the best records in the entire NBA but there is one thing that has been hurting the team at times. Of course, this is Westbrook's poor shooting percentage. Westbrook takes a lot of shots and more often than not, he is laying bricks.

In a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up!, Jay Williams spoke about the Rockets' struggles and made a bold claim about Harden and Westbrook's relationship. As you can see in the clip below, Williams says that Harden doesn't trust Westbrook anymore and it has changed the way their offense operates.

"That's a major issue going down the stretch," Williams said. "James Harden is wondering, can I trust my number 2? My number 2 cannot shoot which does not fit into our offense. Trust issues."

While Harden and Westbrook would most likely deny this to be the case, Williams makes an interesting point. Both players are ball dominant and tend to leave a lot to be desired in terms of shooting percentage. As the season goes on, it will be interesting to see how these two operate together.