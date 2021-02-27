James Harden is an NBA player who is known for his love of strip clubs. The Brooklyn Nets star used to frequent them all the time while he played for the Houston Rockets and these days, he has to suppress his desire to go to one due to COVID-19. Despite this, Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant are all getting the offer of a lifetime as Daryn Parker of CamSoda came out today and penned a letter to the Nets organization.

In the letter which was acquired by Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com, CamSoda is offering the three stars Elite VIP access to the website during the All-Star break. With this service, they can get in touch with any model on the platform during all hours of the day, and get their own private shows from the comfort of their own hotel room.

Parker also noted that they will be having some strippers from Atlanta get on the platform, which will certainly be up Harden's alley. The letter states that if one of the Nets stars wins All-Star Game MVP, the whole team will get Elite VIP status for the entire season, which is a pretty good deal if you ask us.

It remains to be seen if the Nets will accept the CamSoda deal, although we doubt any of the players would actually state it publically. Regardless, Harden's reputation has led to a pretty phenomenal offer that might make his teammates like him even more.

Al Bello/Getty Images