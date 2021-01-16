James Harden is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets and while he hasn't been able to practice with the team, he is already starting to fit in amongst his peers. Just a couple of days ago, we reported on how Harden would get to keep his number 13 despite the fact that it's already worn by Landry Shamet. Shamet is moving to the number 20, which means Harden won't have to change anything about his jersey.

Even with this development in mind, Harden took to his IG story recently where he asked Shamet how much he would have to pay to get the jersey number. Shamet saw the post and hilariously replied with a pic of Harden gifting Lil Baby some lavish items and a bag full of honey buns. Needless to say, these two are already having fun.

For now, Harden won't be able to participate in basketball activities with the Nets as the other players involved in his trade have yet to pass a physical exam. In just a few days, Harden is expected to return to the court and we're sure he's excited to begin this journey alongside other superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Meanwhile, the Nets take on the Orlando Magic tonight, where only KD will be in the lineup.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images