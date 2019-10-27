Let's face it, James Harden is used to having calls go his way. He's currently leading the league with an absurd 13 free throws per game, and while last night was no different, there was one call that he was quite upset about not getting. At the end of the first half, the former Big East Player of the Year, Josh Hart, blocked a last-second three-point attempt from Harden-- no call.

In response, Harden hurled the ball at the floor, but instead of catching it off the bounce, the ball whips Harden back in the face, Josh Hart reacts perfectly, and Twitter goes off. Check it out below.

Fans had a field day on social media, roasting Harden and relating to Josh Hart's reaction, which is perfectly suited for a meme.

Harden made light of the moment after the game telling reporters his beard was able to protect him.

The Rockets next game is tomorrow against the Thunder. It will be Russell Westbrook's first regular-season game against his former team.