James Gunn, director of both The Suicide Squad and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, revealed on Twitter, Sunday, that neither film should be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine," Gunn said on Twitter.

He later added that the plans for The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are the same: "Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus."

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not currently have an official release date.

If Guardians were to be pushed, it would be far from the first film to suffer that fate. Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi all had their release dates moved back.

Marvel films aren't the only movies affect either. The newest James Bond film, No Time to Die, as been delayed until November, A Quiet Place Part II is now set to release in September, Mulan has been moved to July, and more.

