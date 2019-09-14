James Corden wasn't down for Bill Maher's fat-shaming statements, and struck back appropriately. Last week on Real Time, Maher stated that, "fat-shaming doesn't need to end, it needs to make a comeback." Maher, of course, has a penchant for using rude or dismissive humor to plead a point, in this case, obesity in America. While obesity is definitely an issue in America, bullying overweight kids leads to mental health issues in more cases than it actually leads to those kids hitting the gym or changing their diets. The joke was off the mark, and Corden responded to it on his Late Late Show. After making a few jokes about their careers, Corden got to the point.

"There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we’re not," Corden declared. "We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us and I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I’ve had good days, and bad months." After defending himself, Corden went to Maher. "We're not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don't all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day."

Maher also stated on his show, "It's not just about being able to see a doctor, it's also about being able to see your dick." Corden targeted that statement, replying, "Believe me, I can see a dick."