James Corden's beloved series Carpool Karaoke recently got outed for attempting to pull a fast one on its viewers when a recent episode with Justin Bieber showed the car getting towed, instead of James driving. "Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!" one user wrote on Twitter next to a video of the duo in a car on a set of tow truck wheels.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

James has now addressed the controversy on his Late Late Show, detailing how the move was made for the sake of safety. "I'm sure many of you have heard, I recently have been the victim of a scandal in the media and there's been some very, very serious allegations against me," he said. "I want to get ahead of everything and address those and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true. I am, of course, talking about the people who say that I don't drive the car during Carpool Karaoke."

He added: "I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we're doing something where we think it might not be safe ... In the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes."