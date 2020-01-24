James Corden has been caught red-handed for deceiving his viewers all this time. The late night host was recently spotted filming his series, Carpool Karaoke, that is based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show. An onlooker posted a video on Twitter of James shooting an upcoming episode with special guest, Justin Bieber, but the clip reveals something many fans of the show did not know: James doesn't actually drive during Carpool Karaoke.

"Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!" the user captioned the post. In the video, James and Justin can be seen cruising around in a car that has been placed on an extra set of wheels and is being pulled around by a truck. This discovery left many fans absolutely shook, some even feeling betrayed by the revelation.

Since the premise of the show is to drive around with celebrity guests while belting out some tunes, it does feel like it defeats the purpose for the host not to actually drive the car. However, it does make sense, as driving would present a safety hazard for everyone involved. Having the added responsibility of operating a moving vehicle while shooting a TV show would be stressful and distracting, not to mention the liability on James and his team.

James teased on Wednesday that he and Justin were working on something together. This upcoming episode will not be Justin's first appearance on Carpool Karaoke, though—he was featured in an episode back in 2015 during his Purpose days.