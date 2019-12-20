James Corden has rounded up a very unlikely group of famous men on his late night show to form the boyband we never knew we needed. While it may seem like these stars were picked at random to perform their Boyz II Men parody song "A Week and a Day," they do all have one thing in common: they're all Jewish, and they're all here to make girls around the world swoon. The crew consists of Charlie Puth—who collaborated with Boyz II Men in the past—Zach Braff, Josh Peck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and, of course, Mr. Corden. While it does not appear that Corden is actually Jewish, we'll let it slide, since it is in fact his show and besides, the video would be incomplete without his sleeveless white hoodie look.

The video begins with a lonely girl at the beginning of the eight days of Hanukkah longing to be cuffed this holiday season. Lucky for her, there's five willing boyband members dying to make her dreams come true. "A Week and a Day" is full of boyband clichés, like matching outfits and and synchronized choreography, as well as classic Hanukkah symbols, like menorahs and dreidels. They play with lighthearted Jewish stereotypes, and the boys even start sing-talking in Hebrew halfway through. For a parody song, it's criminally catchy.