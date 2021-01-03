James Corden says he is "fed up" with his current weight and this is the year he will reach his ideal size.

Ian Tuttle / Getty Images

The Late Late Show host discussed his new year resolution in an emotional clip uploaded to YouTube:

I’ve realized that every year for the past decade — probably even 15 years —on January the first I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that I’m going on a diet, I’m going to lose a load of weight. I’m fed up with the way I look, I’m fed up with being unhealthy, this is the year I’m doing it. Because of that, over Christmas I’ve eaten everything that’s in the fridge because in my head in January I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success. And as you can see it hasn’t.

He added that he is tired of making the same empty promise every year: “It’s starting to get me down in a way. I’ve never been able to stick to anything like that. I’ve spent a long time accepting that this is my body and that’s it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year.”

Corden is partnering with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) for his goal. The comedian also revealed that the partnership will be giving away 100,000 digital memberships to those currently with financial hardships.

