In his latest interview, director James Cameron made it abundantly clear that, if you can make it through hours and hours of binge-watching television, then you absolutely shouldn't be complaining about the runtime of his upcoming Avatar film.

While chatting with Empire, the 67-year-old revealed plenty of gems about the sequels, including a hint that he might not be the one to direct Avatar 4 or 5 as he has other projects he hopes to spend more time on in the future.

Cameron has been in the business for a long time, and he already has a pulse on what audiences might have to complain about after watching his forthcoming release. "I don't want anybody whining about length," he began, "when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours."

"I can almost write this part of the review – 'The agonizingly long three-hour movie...' It's like, give me a f*cking break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row."

The Canadian filmmaker also pointed out something that some people seem oblivious to, saying, "Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it's okay to get up and go pee."

As TMZ reports, Cameron is no stranger to making particularly long films. 1997's Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet has a runtime of over three hours and was actually split into two VHS tapes upon release, though it wasn't played with an intermission in theatres.

The original 2009 Avatar runs for two hours and 40 minutes, and it's expected that Avatar: The Way of Water will play for over three hours, though we won't know for sure until its December 16th arrival.

