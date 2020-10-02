One of the most iconic book and film characters of all-time is none other than James Bond. Over the years, the character has been played by Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, George Lazenby, and Daniel Craig. In fact, at the end of this year, we will be seeing Craig's final depiction of secret agent 007 in No Time To Die. To mark this massive movie, it appears as though the franchise is doing a big collaboration with the likes of Adidas.

Recently, Ben Felderstein of Sole Collector recently previewed a brand new Adidas UltraBoost DNA which is a nod to the movie. The overall colorway is a nice creamy beige, all while the tongue has the iconic 007 logo from the opening sequence of the films. From there, we get an insole that "007" while the names of all the differed James Bond films are inscribed. It's a pretty interesting look that will certainly appeal to die-hard fans of the franchise.

As for the release date, a whole slew of Adidas x James Bond sneakers are slated to drop on October 29th so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.