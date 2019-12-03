In what be the epitome of extra, recent trends have unleashed the dreaded "trailer for a trailer" upon us. Not even the steely-eyed charms of 007 himself are impervious to the dubious practice. Case in point, this new first look at Bond 25, No Time To Die. The teaser, which incorporates movie footage with behind-the-scenes making-of clips, serves as an appetizer for the official first trailer arriving this Wednesday. In that sense, we're basically taking whatever we get -- luckily, No Time To Die's first look does provide some interesting glances at what's to come.

Implementing a song from Mr. Lover, reggae icon Shaggy, No Time To Die appears to wear its Caribbean setting proudly. Though Bond is known for his globetrotting ways, it seems as if a section of the movie will transpire on an unconfirmed island; though sections were filmed in Jamaica, it's unclear whether it will be where the story takes place. Still, it already looks to carry a notable sense of swagger, and we can only hope the trailer expands on the vibe this teaser has introduced.

Look for James Bond 007: No Time To Die to hit theatres on April 3rd, 2020. Are you interested in checking out Daniel Craig's final turn in the titular role? If so, check out the teaser clip below.