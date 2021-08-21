James Blake Shares New Single "Life Is Not The Same"

Leave to James Blake to provide us with the perfect soundtrack for the fall. This September, he'll be blessing fans with his official follow-up to 2019's Assume Form. On Friday, the singer came through with a brand new single titled, "Life Is Not The Same." The single boasts co-production from Take A Daytrip -- whose production credits Lil Nas X, Travis Scott, and more -- for the moody new single that bridges together elements of trip-hop with Blake's signature atmospheric sound.

The latest single from Blake arrives weeks before his new album, Friends That Break Your Heart. Blake's new album is set to include collaborations alongside SZA, J.I.D, and SwaVay.

Check out the latest single from James Blake below and keep your eyes peeled for Friends That Break Your Heart due out on Sept. 10th.

Quotable Lyrics



So if you loved me so much

Why'd you go?

Keep yourself back

Keep on lying, oh