James Blake Shares New Album "Wind Down" To Help You Fall Asleep

It's been less than a year since James Blake released his last album, Friends That Break Your Heart but thankfully, we aren't waiting around for new music. This week, the UK singer/producer shared his latest album, Wind Down in partnership with software company Endel. The project largely consists of ambient production aimed at helping people fall asleep. Blake used Endel's A.I. technology to craft Wind Down. It's 15 songs in total with a runtime of an hour.

"The Wind Down soundscape I created with Endel lets me explore the more ambient side of my music and create a project to support people in a new way,” Blake said in a statement. “It's mesmerizing to hear how my music blends with the science-based sounds of Endel's AI and I think we've invented something not just beautiful or even meaningful, but truly practical.”